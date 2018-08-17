Mondi (MNDI) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mondi (LON:MNDI)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday.

MNDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mondi to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,300 ($29.34) to GBX 2,400 ($30.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,243.64 ($28.62) to GBX 2,475 ($31.57) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,300 ($29.34) to GBX 2,400 ($30.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,390.71 ($30.50).

LON:MNDI opened at GBX 2,103 ($26.83) on Friday. Mondi has a 1 year low of GBX 1,684 ($21.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,145 ($27.36).

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America, and South Africa. Its products include virgin and recycled containerboards, sack and specialty kraft papers, pulp, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, consumer goods packaging products, office and professional printing papers, and barrier coatings, as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates, and high-barrier films for the consumer industry.

