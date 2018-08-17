Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 204,910 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UCTT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $13.21 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $34.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Ultra Clean had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

