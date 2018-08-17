MML Investors Services LLC Buys 935 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $824,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,363,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15,663.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM opened at $114.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $88.08 and a twelve month high of $119.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “$111.53” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. UBS Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.23.

In related news, Director Chase & Co Jpmorgan bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 30,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $3,502,957.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

