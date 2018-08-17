Mission Wealth Management LP Lowers Stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,574 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 154.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $671,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,813,518.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk acquired 55,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $343.19 per share, with a total value of $18,875,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $18.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $316.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,194,781. The company has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a PE ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Tesla Inc has a 12 month low of $244.59 and a 12 month high of $389.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.61) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 50.84% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $369.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $500.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Guggenheim set a $430.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $411.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.31.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.