Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Trims Stake in First Republic Bank (FRC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,525 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $6,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,092,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,659,000 after buying an additional 114,606 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,503,000 after buying an additional 489,056 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,699,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,031,000 after buying an additional 155,154 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,642,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,698,000 after buying an additional 98,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1,502.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,202,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,934,000 after buying an additional 2,064,678 shares during the last quarter.

FRC stock opened at $103.66 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $84.56 and a 12 month high of $105.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.80.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $744.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.03 million. research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.71%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Monday, July 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.46.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas of the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, and passbook deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

