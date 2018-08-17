Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,619,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,120 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $30,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,151,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,625,000 after acquiring an additional 777,794 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,336,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,307,000 after acquiring an additional 113,806 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,411,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,381,000 after acquiring an additional 422,472 shares in the last quarter. CNO Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,920,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,424,000 after acquiring an additional 214,756 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FPE stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $20.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 23rd were paid a $0.0764 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 20th.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.