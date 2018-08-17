Millennium Management LLC Has $392,000 Position in Energous Corp (WATT)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) by 77.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 86,245 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Energous were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Energous by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 15,472 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Energous by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Marble Arch Investments LP acquired a new stake in Energous in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Energous by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Energous in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian J. Sereda sold 10,540 shares of Energous stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $163,791.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,339.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Sereda sold 1,645 shares of Energous stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $28,030.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,472.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,325 shares of company stock worth $530,581. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WATT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Energous in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.88.

WATT opened at $12.86 on Friday. Energous Corp has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $348.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.51.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. Energous had a negative return on equity of 182.29% and a negative net margin of 9,750.39%. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.22 million. equities analysts anticipate that Energous Corp will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Energous Profile

Energous Corporation engages in the development of a wire-free charging system. It develops WattUp that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices, providing power at a distance and enables charging with mobility under software control.

