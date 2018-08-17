Mikros Systems (MKRS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.65 EPS

Mikros Systems (OTCMKTS:MKRS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.65), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter. Mikros Systems had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 3.76%.
MKRS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,398. Mikros Systems has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $0.57.
Mikros Systems Company Profile
