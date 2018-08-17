Mikros Systems (MKRS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.65 EPS

Mikros Systems (OTCMKTS:MKRS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.65), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter. Mikros Systems had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 3.76%.

MKRS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,398. Mikros Systems has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $0.57.

Mikros Systems Company Profile

Mikros Systems Corporation engages in the research and development of electronic systems technology for military and commercial applications in the United States. The company offers Adaptive Diagnostic Electronic Portable Testset, an automated maintenance workstation to reduce the time required to align the AN/SPY1 radar system aboard the U.S.

