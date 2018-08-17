MicroMoney (AMM) Reaches Market Cap of $441,848.00

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. MicroMoney has a total market capitalization of $441,848.00 and approximately $33,661.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MicroMoney has traded 32.5% lower against the US dollar. One MicroMoney token can currently be bought for about $0.0381 or 0.00000585 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Mercatox, OKEx and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MicroMoney alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005311 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015397 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000353 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00298095 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00160614 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000211 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012174 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00039804 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MicroMoney Profile

MicroMoney’s launch date was September 22nd, 2017. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,590,527 tokens. MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MicroMoney is www.micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@micromoney.io

MicroMoney Token Trading

MicroMoney can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, Bibox, Mercatox, OKEx and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroMoney should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MicroMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MicroMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroMoney and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.