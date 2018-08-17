Microchip Technology (MCHP) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Microchip Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Nomura started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.76.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of MCHP traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.74. 137,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,831,541. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $78.33 and a 1-year high of $104.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.364 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 27.94%.

In other Microchip Technology news, COO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $215,913.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 95.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 15,821 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 477,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,407,000 after buying an additional 18,185 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 13.6% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 66.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HPM Partners LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 65.5% in the second quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 24,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.