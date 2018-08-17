Michael P. Spears Sells 5,043 Shares of Insulet Co. (PODD) Stock

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) SVP Michael P. Spears sold 5,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $434,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael P. Spears also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 30th, Michael P. Spears sold 8,071 shares of Insulet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $766,745.00.

On Thursday, May 24th, Michael P. Spears sold 8,671 shares of Insulet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $780,390.00.

On Friday, May 18th, Michael P. Spears sold 7,774 shares of Insulet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $682,323.98.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $88.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.54 and a beta of 1.41. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $53.63 and a 12-month high of $102.89.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $124.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.89 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a negative return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 29,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Insulet by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc. now owns 304,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device.

