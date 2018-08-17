Merus NV (MRUS) to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of ($0.91) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Merus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.91) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.92). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Merus’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($4.57) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.82) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.70) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.03) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of Merus stock opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. Merus has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The firm has a market cap of $425.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of -0.14.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.33. Merus had a negative return on equity of 73.67% and a negative net margin of 178.79%. The business had revenue of $11.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Merus by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Merus in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Merus in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Merus in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Merus in the 1st quarter valued at $860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.31% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

