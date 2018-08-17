Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Stake in Ford Motor (F)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,543 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 64,856 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 530,645 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after buying an additional 112,600 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 32,875 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,840,074 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,788,000 after buying an additional 24,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 543,839 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after buying an additional 62,166 shares in the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on F shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.48 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.80 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.23.

F stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $13.48.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.63 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

In related news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $98,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

