Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,525 Trupanion Inc (TRUP)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in Trupanion by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -564.29 and a beta of 0.66. Trupanion Inc has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $46.70.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.70 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. research analysts expect that Trupanion Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Trupanion in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Trupanion from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trupanion to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.13.

In related news, insider Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $156,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,351,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,956,899.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $114,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 189,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,234,489.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,300 shares of company stock worth $902,202. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trupanion Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.