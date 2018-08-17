Meredith (MDP) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meredith (NYSE:MDP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Meredith in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meredith from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Meredith in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Citigroup upgraded Meredith from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Meredith from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Get Meredith alerts:

Shares of MDP stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.95. The stock had a trading volume of 9,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,198. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Meredith has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $72.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.93). Meredith had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $788.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Meredith’s revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Meredith will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Meredith’s dividend payout ratio is 54.50%.

In other Meredith news, Director Donald C. Berg purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.20 per share, with a total value of $192,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDP. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meredith during the 1st quarter valued at $705,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Meredith in the 1st quarter valued at $592,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Meredith by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after buying an additional 46,919 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Meredith by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 18,391 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Meredith by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Local Media and National Media. The Local Media segment operates television stations, such as 7 CBS affiliates, 5 FOX affiliates, 2 MyNetworkTV affiliates, 1 NBC affiliate, 1 ABC affiliate, and 2 independent stations.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.