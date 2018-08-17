Mercury General Co. (MCY) Position Cut by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.06% of Mercury General worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Mercury General by 1,187.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury General in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Mercury General in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercury General in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Mercury General in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCY stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.54. Mercury General Co. has a 12-month low of $41.40 and a 12-month high of $60.19.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $871.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.56 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.44%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

