MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $146,229.00

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market capitalization of $12.53 million and $146,229.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. In the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MediBloc [QRC20] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,497.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $301.55 or 0.04658514 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $556.90 or 0.08604498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.82 or 0.00908795 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.50 or 0.01491009 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00216437 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.03 or 0.02302636 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00292288 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000421 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Profile

MediBloc [QRC20] is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [QRC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [QRC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.