MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $146,229.00

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market capitalization of $12.53 million and $146,229.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. In the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,497.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $301.55 or 0.04658514 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $556.90 or 0.08604498 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.82 or 0.00908795 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.50 or 0.01491009 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00216437 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.03 or 0.02302636 BTC.
- Bytecoin (BCN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00292288 BTC.
- DigiByte (DGB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000421 BTC.
MediBloc [QRC20] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
