Mears Group (MER) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mears Group (LON:MER) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 500 ($6.38) price target on the stock.

MER has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Mears Group from GBX 460 ($5.87) to GBX 380 ($4.85) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Mears Group in a research report on Monday, June 11th.

LON MER opened at GBX 364 ($4.64) on Tuesday. Mears Group has a 52 week low of GBX 357.50 ($4.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 533.50 ($6.81).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 18th will be given a GBX 3.55 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%.

About Mears Group

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Housing and Care. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas and voids services; maintenance, repairs, capital works, and energy investment solution for public buildings; estate cleaning services; and grounds maintenance, hard landscaping, soft landscaping, and arboriculture.

