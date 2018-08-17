Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 2.0% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 373.1% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

BMY opened at $61.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $49.96 and a fifty-two week high of $70.05. The stock has a market cap of $96.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.16%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

