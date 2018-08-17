MB Financial (MBFI) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.24

News stories about MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MB Financial earned a daily sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the bank an impact score of 46.8532225696313 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ MBFI opened at $48.48 on Friday. MB Financial has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $51.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. MB Financial had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $247.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. research analysts predict that MB Financial will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MBFI. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of MB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of MB Financial to $54.20 in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of MB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. MB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

In related news, VP Jill E. York sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,791 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,561.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen J. May sold 4,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $219,072.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,795 shares in the company, valued at $290,909. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MB Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for MB Financial Bank, N.A. that provides various financial services to small and middle market businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Leasing, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment offers commercial banking products, including working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; industrial revenue bond financing; ESOP financing; business acquisition loans; owner occupied real estate loans; asset-based loans; and financial, performance, and commercial letters of credit.

