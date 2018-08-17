MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR (MZDAY) vs. Navistar International (NAV) Financial Comparison

MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR (NYSE: NAV) and Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navistar International has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR and Navistar International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR $31.37 billion 0.22 $1.01 billion $0.94 6.15 Navistar International $8.57 billion 0.49 $30.00 million $0.51 82.53

MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Navistar International. MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Navistar International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR and Navistar International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR 2.71% 9.45% 4.15% Navistar International 1.69% -4.49% 3.39%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of Navistar International shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of Navistar International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Navistar International does not pay a dividend. MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR pays out 10.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR and Navistar International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR 1 0 0 0 1.00 Navistar International 0 8 9 0 2.53

Navistar International has a consensus target price of $45.67, indicating a potential upside of 8.50%. Given Navistar International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Navistar International is more favorable than MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR.

Summary

Navistar International beats MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services. It manufactures and distributes Class 4 through 8 trucks and buses in the common carrier, private carrier, government, leasing, construction, energy/petroleum, military vehicle, and student and commercial transportation markets under the International and IC brands; and designs, engineers, and produces sheet metal components, including truck cabs and engines. The company also provides customers with proprietary products needed to support the International commercial and military truck, IC bus, and engine lines, as well as other product lines; and a selection of other standard truck, trailer, and engine aftermarket parts. In addition, it designs and manufactures mid-range diesel engines, as well as provides customers with additional engine offerings in the agriculture, marine, and light truck markets; sells engines to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) for various on-and-off-road applications; and offers contract manufacturing services under the MWM brand to OEMs for the assembly of their engines. Further, the company provides retail, wholesale, and lease financing of products of its trucks and parts, as well as financing for wholesale and retail accounts receivable. It markets its commercial products through an independent dealer network, as well as through distribution and service network retail outlets; and its reconditioned used trucks to owner-operators and fleet buyers through its network of used truck dealers. As of October 31, 2017, it had approximately 728 outlets in the United States and Canada, and 87 outlets in Mexico. Navistar International Corporation was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.

