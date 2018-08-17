Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) versus Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (TSM) Financial Survey

Maxim Integrated Products (NYSE: TSM) and Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Maxim Integrated Products pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Maxim Integrated Products pays out 62.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. pays out 47.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Maxim Integrated Products has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Maxim Integrated Products is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Maxim Integrated Products and Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxim Integrated Products 18.84% 37.83% 16.91% Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. 34.74% 23.10% 17.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.8% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Maxim Integrated Products and Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxim Integrated Products $2.48 billion 6.78 $467.32 million $2.71 22.20 Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. $32.11 billion 6.53 $11.64 billion $2.17 18.62

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has higher revenue and earnings than Maxim Integrated Products. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maxim Integrated Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Maxim Integrated Products has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Maxim Integrated Products and Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxim Integrated Products 0 12 6 0 2.33 Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. 0 4 7 0 2.64

Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus price target of $61.12, suggesting a potential upside of 1.61%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.93%. Given Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. is more favorable than Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. It serves automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer, and industrial markets. The company markets its products through a direct-sales and applications organization, as well as through its own and other unaffiliated distribution channels. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services. It is also involved in investing activities. The company operates in Taiwan, the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in HsinChu, Taiwan.

