Matthew P. Young Sells 700 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CFO Matthew P. Young sold 700 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $123,235.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Matthew P. Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 1st, Matthew P. Young sold 5,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $850,200.00.

JAZZ traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.90. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52-week low of $128.58 and a 52-week high of $184.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $500.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.85 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 24.20%. equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,170,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,697 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $194.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.29.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

