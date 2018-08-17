Matson Money. Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB)

Matson Money. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,507,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,867,000. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 76.5% of Matson Money. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Matson Money. Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,320,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,421,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $11,566,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,462,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,854,000.

Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.97. 3,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,414. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.83 and a 12-month high of $52.81.

