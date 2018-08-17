Match Group Inc (MTCH) Stake Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,340,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 876,890 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Match Group were worth $51,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,158,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,747,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 954,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,980,000 after buying an additional 539,427 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,308,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,698,000 after buying an additional 476,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 617,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,438,000 after buying an additional 307,975 shares during the last quarter. 23.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTCH opened at $46.49 on Friday. Match Group Inc has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $51.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.03.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Match Group had a return on equity of 53.18% and a net margin of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $421.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.07 million. equities analysts expect that Match Group Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MTCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Match Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Match Group from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Aegis increased their price objective on Match Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.01.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $182,089.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanda Ginsberg sold 106,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $5,275,184.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,610.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, and Pairs. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

