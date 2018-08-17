Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 21,352 Shares of Spark Energy Inc (SPKE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) by 30.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,352 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Spark Energy were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPKE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 2,619.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jason K. Garrett sold 20,000 shares of Spark Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,786.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gil Melman sold 32,361 shares of Spark Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $284,129.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,926.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Spark Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. B. Riley set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Spark Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Spark Energy in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spark Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Spark Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SPKE opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $296.46 million, a PE ratio of -17.29 and a beta of -1.99. Spark Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1813 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. Spark Energy’s payout ratio is -152.08%.

Spark Energy Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company is involved in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

