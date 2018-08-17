Masimo (MASI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MASI. ValuEngine cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Masimo to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Masimo from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.60.
NASDAQ:MASI opened at $113.52 on Friday. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $114.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.89.
In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 60,074 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $6,551,069.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,376,451.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 29,273 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $3,193,098.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,507.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,347 shares of company stock valued at $12,746,589. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Masimo by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.
About Masimo
Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?
Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.