Masimo (MASI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MASI. ValuEngine cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Masimo to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Masimo from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $113.52 on Friday. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $114.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Masimo had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $211.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Masimo will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 60,074 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $6,551,069.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,376,451.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 29,273 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $3,193,098.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,507.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,347 shares of company stock valued at $12,746,589. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Masimo by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

