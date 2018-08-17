Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $14,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,263,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 56,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 340,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,868,000 after acquiring an additional 52,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 732,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC opened at $83.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.68 and a 52-week high of $87.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

