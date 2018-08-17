Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Holdings Cut by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,822,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,497 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,322,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,582,000 after purchasing an additional 976,003 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,564,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,798,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,515,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,165,000 after purchasing an additional 349,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.36.

NYSE:MMC opened at $83.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.68 and a 1-year high of $87.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

