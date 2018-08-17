Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Marrone Bio Innovations earned a coverage optimism score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.2185466463893 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

NASDAQ:MBII traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.85. 1,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,019. Marrone Bio Innovations has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $196.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 million. sell-side analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Marrone Bio Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.43.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

