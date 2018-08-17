Marriott International (MAR) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

MAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marriott International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.89. The stock had a trading volume of 83,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,050. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $96.90 and a 1-year high of $149.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.37. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Marriott International will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

In other Marriott International news, Director Frederick A. Henderson purchased 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.84 per share, for a total transaction of $198,177.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,177.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Juliana B. Marriott sold 4,294 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $607,558.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,375 shares of company stock worth $2,310,547. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,295,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in Marriott International by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 505,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,717,000 after purchasing an additional 46,352 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Marriott International by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

