MarineMax (HZO) Price Target Cut to $23.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its target price cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $26.75 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Craig Hallum set a $27.00 price target on shares of MarineMax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.
Shares of HZO stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $516.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.12. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $25.05.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.
MarineMax Company Profile
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. It sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; motor yachts; convertible yachts; pleasure boats; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.
