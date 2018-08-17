MarineMax (HZO) Price Target Cut to $23.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its target price cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $26.75 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Craig Hallum set a $27.00 price target on shares of MarineMax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $516.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.12. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $25.05.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $361.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.13 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. It sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; motor yachts; convertible yachts; pleasure boats; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

