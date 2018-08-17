Maple Capital Management Inc. Has $6.97 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 86.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 29,250 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.7% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1,680.3% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $108.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $79.60 and a fifty-two week high of $120.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 46.80% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.94%.

In other news, insider Stephen A. Anderson sold 25,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total transaction of $2,824,222.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,117.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

