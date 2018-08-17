Manitex International (MNTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

MNTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manitex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Manitex International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTX opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.24 million, a P/E ratio of 58.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Manitex International has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $13.26.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.05 million. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 6.07%. research analysts forecast that Manitex International will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Manitex International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Manitex International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Manitex International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Manitex International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Manitex International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 60.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

