Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) Position Increased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,167 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 7.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 11.6% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 15.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 7.0% in the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 19,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 9.2% in the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 15,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter.

MANH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other news, VP Bruce Richards sold 7,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $385,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,668.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

MANH stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.16. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $54.21.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $141.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.42 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 68.14% and a net margin of 18.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company provides supply chain solutions, including distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions.

