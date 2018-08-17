Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 3,927 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 47.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,927 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 228,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 47,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 13,080 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Rand Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rand Wealth LLC now owns 95,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.41. 154,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,705,552. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $86.14.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

