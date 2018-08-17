Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) Shares Down 8.5%

Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK)’s share price fell 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.48 and last traded at $32.26. 715,084 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 386,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.27.

Several research firms recently commented on TUSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mammoth Energy Services from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Mammoth Energy Services from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Mammoth Energy Services from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mammoth Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $533.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 442.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Mammoth Energy Services Inc will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 6th. Mammoth Energy Services’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

In other Mammoth Energy Services news, Director Meh Sub Llc sold 266,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $10,111,648.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 37.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,295,000 after buying an additional 187,868 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 12.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 622,038 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,124,000 after buying an additional 68,786 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 41.5% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 506,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,225,000 after buying an additional 148,481 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $13,891,000. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC grew its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 20.6% during the second quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 373,543 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after buying an additional 63,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Pressure Pumping Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability.

