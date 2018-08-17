Malvern Bancorp (MLVF) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Malvern Bancorp earned a news impact score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the savings and loans company an impact score of 49.8701284654481 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill cut Malvern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 25th.

Shares of MLVF traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $24.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,622. The stock has a market cap of $162.41 million, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Malvern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $28.20.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits; and debit and credit card, wire transfer, automated teller, Internet banking, ACH origination, safe deposit box, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.

