Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) by 87.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,843 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mallinckrodt were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNK. Scopia Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 8,626,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541,078 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 436.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,078,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,618,000 after purchasing an additional 877,699 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,436,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,794,000 after purchasing an additional 751,838 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,077,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,041,000 after purchasing an additional 735,529 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt during the 1st quarter worth about $7,432,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNK. Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 target price on Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Mallinckrodt to $32.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Mallinckrodt from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

NYSE MNK opened at $34.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.36. Mallinckrodt PLC has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.30. Mallinckrodt had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 59.85%. The firm had revenue of $631.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.15 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mallinckrodt Profile

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products in Canada and the European Union, as well as in Latin American, the Middle Eastern, African, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

