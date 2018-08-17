Mallinckrodt (MNK) PT Set at $22.00 by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 price target on Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MNK. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Leerink Swann decreased their target price on shares of Mallinckrodt and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $42.00 target price on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mallinckrodt from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.53.

Mallinckrodt stock opened at $34.14 on Monday. Mallinckrodt has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $41.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.30. Mallinckrodt had a net margin of 59.85% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $631.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.15 million. equities research analysts expect that Mallinckrodt will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 19.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,649,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,057,000 after buying an additional 1,546,671 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 111.2% in the first quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 8,626,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,910,000 after buying an additional 4,541,078 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 8.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,422,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,531,000 after buying an additional 345,385 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 57.5% in the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,338,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,288,000 after buying an additional 1,218,750 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 1.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,675,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,918,000 after buying an additional 48,437 shares during the period.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products in Canada and the European Union, as well as in Latin American, the Middle Eastern, African, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

