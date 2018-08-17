MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $40.00 to $39.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MakeMyTrip presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.22.

MMYT traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.00. 7,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,435. MakeMyTrip has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $41.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of -0.07.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.20). MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 32.35%. The business had revenue of $170.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 123.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 30.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 2.0% in the second quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 126,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 824.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 38.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

