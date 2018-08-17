Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (MHLD) Position Cut by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan decreased its position in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Maiden were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Maiden in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. acquired a new position in Maiden in the first quarter valued at $122,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Maiden in the first quarter valued at $174,000. Koch Industries Inc. lifted its holdings in Maiden by 137.3% in the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 27,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 15,647 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Maiden in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MHLD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Maiden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Maiden from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Maiden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MHLD opened at $4.25 on Friday. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $382.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.39). Maiden had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $713.69 million for the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that Maiden Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Maiden’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.78%.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The Diversified Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty reinsurance, including the writing of treaties on a quota share or excess of loss basis; and facultative risks, which are marketed through third-party intermediaries and on a direct basis.

