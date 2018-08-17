Magi (XMG) Price Up 27.9% This Week

Magi (CURRENCY:XMG) traded up 72.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Magi has a total market capitalization of $854,716.00 and approximately $22,646.00 worth of Magi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Magi has traded up 27.9% against the US dollar. One Magi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Magi Coin Profile

Magi (CRYPTO:XMG) is a PoW/PoM/PoSII coin that uses the M7M hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2014. Magi’s total supply is 8,119,296 coins. Magi’s official website is coinmagi.org. Magi’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Magi_XMG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Magi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Magi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

