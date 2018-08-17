Maggie (MAG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $33,878.00

Maggie (CURRENCY:MAG) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last seven days, Maggie has traded 30.4% lower against the US dollar. Maggie has a market cap of $0.00 and $33,878.00 worth of Maggie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maggie token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Rfinex and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.78 or 0.02538768 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011442 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000523 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006337 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001909 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000084 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000040 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002800 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 81.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Maggie Profile

MAG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Maggie’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. Maggie’s official website is maggie.vip . Maggie’s official Twitter account is @magnetwork_io

Maggie Token Trading

Maggie can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, OKEx and Rfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maggie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maggie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maggie using one of the exchanges listed above.

