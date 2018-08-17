Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (MDGL) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,932 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,785.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 7,482 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 18,319 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 7,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 191.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,885 shares during the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rebecca Taub sold 73,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.46, for a total transaction of $21,135,783.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc R. Schneebaum sold 10,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.46, for a total value of $2,903,058.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 363,625 shares of company stock valued at $104,527,643. Corporate insiders own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDGL. BidaskClub lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Oppenheimer set a $300.00 target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.

MDGL opened at $238.25 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $325.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.18. analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

