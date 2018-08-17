Macy’s (M) PT Set at $39.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $39.00 price objective on Macy’s (NYSE:M) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

M has been the subject of several other reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Macy’s from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Macy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $17.41 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.61.

Get Macy's alerts:

Shares of Macy’s stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,900,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $41.99.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 24.56%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in M. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 10,087.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

Further Reading: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.