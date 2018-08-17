Macy’s (M) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-4.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.87. The company issued revenue guidance of +0.0-0.7% to ~$24.84-25.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.87 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on M. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $39.00 target price on shares of Macy’s and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Macy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.61.

M stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Macy’s will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

