Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) Holdings Reduced by Overbrook Management Corp

Overbrook Management Corp reduced its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 321,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 185,796 shares during the period. Macquarie Infrastructure makes up 2.6% of Overbrook Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $13,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 17.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 5.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 229,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 84.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 13.4% in the second quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Macquarie Infrastructure from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Macquarie Infrastructure from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks set a $49.00 price target on Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE MIC opened at $45.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $75.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $478.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.10 million. sell-side analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th. Macquarie Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.25%.

In other Macquarie Infrastructure news, Director George W. Carmany III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.92 per share, for a total transaction of $45,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Frost acquired 17,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.84 per share, with a total value of $796,699.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,941,967 shares of company stock valued at $161,572,640. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through four segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP), and MIC Hawaii. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and animal oils through a network of 19 marine terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

