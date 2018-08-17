MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,843,342 shares, a decrease of 4.1% from the July 13th total of 13,389,771 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 470,069 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.3 days. Approximately 28.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Craig Hallum set a $26.00 price target on MACOM Technology Solutions and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.53.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $21.48 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $46.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.66.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $137.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Croteau sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $84,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,233.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vivek Rajgarhia sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,506.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,750 shares of company stock worth $168,860. Corporate insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 111.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,326,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,217,000 after buying an additional 1,752,712 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 127.0% in the second quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 1,911,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,030,000 after buying an additional 1,069,069 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 61.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,795,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,797,000 after buying an additional 684,539 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $14,022,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.9% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,500,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,104,000 after buying an additional 480,566 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and photonic semiconductor solutions in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, which include integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems for more than 60 product lines.

