Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Position in Brunswick Co. (BC)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,191 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $7,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 1,186.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Brunswick news, CEO Mark D. Schwabero sold 16,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $1,033,287.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Metzger sold 13,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $912,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,029 shares of company stock worth $2,973,216 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BC opened at $63.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.70. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $48.04 and a one year high of $69.60.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 4.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Brunswick to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, service parts, and lubricants; and diesel propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets.

